Greer, Jerry Titus

Jerry Titus Greer, 75, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 1, 1945, in Bassett, to the late Tom Greer and the late Julie Jones Greer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James; sisters, Peggy, Nancy and Mildred. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Ruth Taylor Greer; son, Jerry Clinton Greer (Stephanie) of Bassett; stepson, Jeffery Servert (Sherri) of Rocky Mount; stepdaughter, Christina Servert of Henry; two granddaughters; two grandsons; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Danny Greer (Linda) of Bassett, Harold Greer (Eva) of Bassett, Barton Greer (Susan) of Ohio, Kenneth Greer (Donna) of Stuart; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Sammy Caldwell and Pastor Jason Callahan officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Greer family.
