Greer, Mary Elizabeth

July 31, 1947 - August 31, 2020 After a long battle, Mary Elizabeth Greer found peace on Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Floyd, Virginia on July 31, 1947, she was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Annie Allen Bower; husband, Clarence Greer; and brother, Alan. She is survived by her sister, Joyce; children, Mike and Cathy; and grandchildren, Ryan Greer and Shane Cockram. No services are planned at this time. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net

