Greer, Ruby Wellman

August 31, 1944 - June 28, 2020 Ruby Wellman Greer, 75, of Bassett, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020. at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. She was born in Delbarton, West Virginia on August 31, 1944, to the late Luther Wellman and the late Bessie White Wellman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Clifford Greer. She attended Landmark Baptist Church and retired from Stanley Furniture having worked 40 years. She is survived by two sons, William Greer and Michael Greer (Charise); grandchildren, Michael Greer Jr., (Heather), Christopher Greer, Joseph Greer (Tori), Addelie Greer and Brennan Phillips; five great-grandchildren; one brother and one sister. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. in Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Dr. J. D. Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Park. The family requests flowers be omitted and memorial contributions be made to the Landmark Baptist Church, %Lisa Hughes, 1734 Hodges Farm Road, Martinsville, VA 24112. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended along with social distancing while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Greer family.
