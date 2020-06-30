Griffith, Reba Frances Rogers

Reba Frances Rogers Griffith, 106, of King's Grant Retirement Community, Martinsville, Va., died on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born in Warren County, Tennessee, on March 22, 1914, daughter of E. Marvin and Pearl Moffitt Rogers. She attended Agnes Scott College and received a B.A. degree from Middle Tennessee State University. She taught a few years in Tennessee, and many years in Clifton Forge, Virginia. Reba was a member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in Martinsville. In Clifton Forge, she was very active in the Clifton Forge Presbyterian Church, the Clifton Forge Women's Club, and the Civic Music Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, F. Leith Griffith, and her brother, Omer L. Rogers. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Ann Leith Griffith; sister-in-law, Mamie Rogers of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and two nieces, Mrs. Maxine Flowers of Durham, N.C., and Mrs. Janice Watkins of Alamosa, Colo. She is also survived by Carole Noel Kumm and husband, Ronald, of Covington, Ga., James and Mary Catherine Monroe of Arlington, Texas, and Nancy Monroe of Boyce, La. Interment will be held at the Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Gerrardstown, W.Va. Memorial donations may be made to King's Grant Retirement Community, 350 Kings Way Road, Martinsville, VA 24112 or to Clifton Forge Presbyterian Church, 544 Church St., Clifton Forge, VA 24422. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Griffith family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
