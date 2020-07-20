Grodensky, Steven Edward

After a 12-year battle with brain cancer, Steven Edward Grodensky, 63, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Martinsville, Virginia. He was born in Miami, Fla., on September 13, 1956, to Al Groden and the late Marilyn Berg. Steven was also preceded in death by his brother, Jason Groden. Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis Grodensky; father and stepmother, Al and Darleen Groden; stepfather, Gilbert Berg; brother, Howard (Connie) Grodensky; sister, Edith (Chris) Falwell; and six children, Joel (Catherine) Grodensky, Danielle (Saurabh) Sain, Kenny Sloan, Kim Sloan-Snider, Brandi Keatts, and Jason (Josh) Grodensky. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren whom he loved dearly, and who affectionately called him "Poppy." One of his greatest pleasures was watching his children and grandchildren open the numerous presents he and Phyllis gave them at Christmas. As a young man, Steve moved to the Raleigh, N.C. area in the early 1980's, started a family, and continued in the tradition of the family business as a successful hotel owner/operator. Later he moved to Martinsville, Va., where he and his brother took over ownership of the Dutch Inn from their father, keeping the hotel in the family for over four decades. They also opened the Hampton Inn - Martinsville. Steve was interested in politics too, and served on the town of Garner's Board of Aldermen. Steve was known for his dry sense of humor, which he kept to the end. Often visitors would ask Steve how he was feeling. "With my fingers," was always his ready response. He loved to travel, especially with his wife and family, and he organized many family vacations. Steve also enjoyed playing games and was a formidable card player. For years he enjoyed hosting a regular poker night with some of his closest friends and even played in the World Series of Poker. Steve also loved to golf and met his wife of 23 years, Phyllis, on the golf course. He was a devoted husband and father, and will be dearly missed by many. The family will hold a memorial to celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, they ask that donations be made to Mountain Valley Hospice or to the Chordoma Foundation. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
