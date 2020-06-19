Hairston Sr., Famous McNeal

August 10, 1930 - June 16, 2020 Famous McNeal Hairston Sr., 89, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living. He was born in Bassett, on August 10, 1930, to the late Early Saunders Hairston and Beadie Elizabeth Via Hairston. Mr. Hairston had been a teacher for the Henry County School System for 33 years. The funeral will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. William C. Randolph officiating. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. There will be a floating visitation on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2 until 7 p.m. The family will be present from 2 until 4 p.m. All services will be held according to CDC guidelines. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. On Line condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
