Hale, Joy Frances Rakes

Joy Frances Rakes Hale, age 78, of Martinsville, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born on May 16, 1942, in Endicott, Va., to the late Samuel Rakes and Clemmie Boothe Rakes. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Rakes and S.M. Rakes; sisters, Hazel Shively and Mabel Hutcherson; and son-in-law, Roy Cockram. Surviving are her brother, Lewis Rakes; children, Ginger Cockram, Reggie (Michelle) Young, Dixie (John) Wood, and J.J. Hale; as well as eight grandchildren, Kimberly Young, Crystal (Nate) Miracle, Kristin (Allen) Pruitt, Emily (Dustin) Hylton, Saylor Pruitt, Rachael Hale, Caytlin Young, and Brayden Hale; and eight great-grandchildren. Special word of thanks to the angels at Blue Ridge Therapy connection in Stuart who loved and cared for Mama Joy. There are too many to name, but they know who they are. Each one has our love and appreciation. A visitation will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, with services to follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Karl Hoyer officiating. Interment will follow in the Rakes Family Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to Orchard Drive Baptist Church (Missions Fund). Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

