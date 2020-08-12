You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Haley, John David

Haley, John David

Only $5 for 5 months
Haley, John David

Mr. John David Haley, age 89, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away on August 10, 2020. Mr. Haley was born on June 18, 1931, in Patrick County, to the late Noel Preston Haley and the late Sally Roberson Haley. He was predeceased by a son, Jeffery Wayne Haley, and three sisters, Ruby H. Holt, Ruth H. Holt and Virginia H. Quesenberry. He was employed by Dupont for many years until his retirement. He loved fishing and hunting. He was a member of Fieldale Baptist Church. Mr. Haley is survived by his wife, Marie Craddock Haley and a son, David Preston Haley. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Roselawn Burial Park with the Reverend Allen Jackson officiating. The family suggest that memorials to be made to Fieldale Baptist Church General Fund. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Haley family.

To plant a tree in memory of John Haley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert