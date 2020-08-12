Haley, John David

Mr. John David Haley, age 89, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away on August 10, 2020. Mr. Haley was born on June 18, 1931, in Patrick County, to the late Noel Preston Haley and the late Sally Roberson Haley. He was predeceased by a son, Jeffery Wayne Haley, and three sisters, Ruby H. Holt, Ruth H. Holt and Virginia H. Quesenberry. He was employed by Dupont for many years until his retirement. He loved fishing and hunting. He was a member of Fieldale Baptist Church. Mr. Haley is survived by his wife, Marie Craddock Haley and a son, David Preston Haley. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Roselawn Burial Park with the Reverend Allen Jackson officiating. The family suggest that memorials to be made to Fieldale Baptist Church General Fund. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Haley family.
