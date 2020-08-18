Stephen "Steve" Smith Harned Stephen "Steve" Smith Harned, age 55, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his home. He was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on December 24, 1964, to Thomas Lanier "Tom" Harned and Judith Smith Harned. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Harned. He is survived by his father, Tom Harned of Russellville, Ky.; sister, Julia Kathleen "Kathy" Harned of Martinsville, Va.; and nephew, Thomas Stafford Hairfield of Tampa, Fla. A public graveside service for Stephen "Steve" Smith Harned was held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Woodburn Cemetery in Woodburn, Kentucky. There was no public visitation before the graveside service. Please observe the CDC guidelines of 6 feet distancing and wearing of face coverings. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial Donations may be made to the Russellville United Methodist Temple, 395 South Main Street, Russellville, KY 42276.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.