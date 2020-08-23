Harris, Molly Kate Coleman

November 21, 1946 - August 19, 2020 Molly Kate Coleman Harris, 74, of Stoneville passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Kings Hwy. Christian Church. Interment will follow in Stoneville Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service and other times at 2582 Dyer Store Road, Martinsville, Va. Molly was born in Martinsville, Va. on November 21, 1946, a daughter of Charlie Mack Coleman and Minnie Tawney Coleman, both deceased. She was a retired supervisor with Tultex. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Howard Orris Harris; her sisters, Phyllis Coleman and Judy Meeks and her brother, Ronald Coleman. Molly is survived by her son, Howard Dwayne Harris of Stoneville; her siblings, Robin Williams and husband, Sammy of Martinsville, Charlotte Jacobs of Sophia, N.C., Paul Coleman and wife, Fairy of Knoxville, Tenn., Everett Coleman and wife, Chris of Goodyear, Ariz, Linda Witt and husband, Glenn of Martinsville, Va., Jeff Coleman and wife, Judy of Ridgeway, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Harris.
