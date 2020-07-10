Harrison, Charles

March 22, 1942 - July 6, 2020 The Rev. Charles Henly Harrison II passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Lake City Medical Center. The Rev. Harrison was born on March 22, 1942, in Lake Butler, Fla. to the late Inman Blair Harrison and Estelle Spires Harrison. He grew up in Lake Butler, Fla. and graduated from Union County High School in 1960. He graduated from Lake City Community College with an A.A. and went on to graduate in the first graduating class of Trinity Baptist College of Jacksonville in 1974. The Rev. Harrison worked as a farmer and welder while beginning his service in Ministry. He served for over 40 years in ministry and with the last 30 years as pastor at Mountain View Baptist Church in Collinsville, Va. He retired in 2018 and moved back to Lake Butler. The Rev. Harrison was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Janet Brannen Harrison; his daughter, Jori Harrison; brother, Blair Harrison; and sister, Zona Sue Harrison Halle. The Rev. Harrison is survived by his children, Chuck Harrison of Lake Butler, Fla., Susan (Ronnie) Bruneau of Lake Butler, FL, Mathew (Monica) Harrison, of Lake Butler, Fla., Denise Harrison of Lake Butler, Fla., Dede (Billy) Stephens of Fitzgerald, Ga., and David Harrison of Lake Butler, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Dr. Joe (Tracy) Harrison and John (Janet) Harrison all of Lake Butler, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. A funeral service to honor the life of the Rev. Harrison was held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Union Baptist Church, Lake Butler, Fla. The family received friends for a visitation and gathering beginning at 6 p.m. (One hour before services) at the church. There will be an interment at Dekle Cemetery on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Richard Harrison, pastor of Union Baptist Church, the Rev. Mike Norman, pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Lake City, Fla., and the Rev. Ralph Durham, pastor of Faith Baptist Church, Lake Butler, Fla. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home. 386-496-2008. www.archerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers the family requests for donations to be made to: Operation Somebody Cares 20545 NE 113th Way Lake Butler, FL 32054
