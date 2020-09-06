Haynes, Ruby Irene Crott

February 14, 1941 - September 3, 2020 Ruby Irene Crotts Haynes, 79, of Fieldale, Va. passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1941 to the late Virgil Howard Crotts and Ruth Cagle Crotts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bryant Rodger Haynes; grandson, Mark Steven Wood; sisters, Wilma Hawks and Rhoda Crotts; and brothers, Clifton Crotts, Clayton Crotts, Cecil Crotts, and Isaac Crotts. Mrs. Haynes was a member of Collinsville Church of the Brethren and had worked as a security guard. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Watkins (Clifford) of Bassett, Va., Rhoda Wood (Mark) of Fieldale, Va., and Loretta Haynes of Fieldale, Va.; sons, Bruce Haynes (Linda Newcomb) of Fieldale, Va. and Bradley Haynes of Martinsville, Va.; sisters, Violet Pelfrey of Mount Airy, N.C. and Mary Seafert of Bassett, Va.; and grandchildren, J.R. Fowler (Tanya), Michael Fowler (Katie), Serena Hale (Bryan), Sara Deskins (Jessie), and Michael Wood. Also surviving are numerous great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Grover Guynn officiating. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Haynes family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.