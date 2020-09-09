Hodges, Carlton D.

Carlton D. Hodges, age 83, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his residence. Carlton was born May 2, 1937 in Franklin County, Va. to Andrew and Virginia Hodges. Growing up in the family business of Construction created a desire to remain in the Construction and Development Industry. His innovative skills lead to new methods of construction in the Prefabricating building industry. In 1969, while employed with Boise Cascade in the Research and Development Department, he was responsible for designing and producing the first HIP roof model and Multi-sectional housing. In 1985, He founded First American Properties Corporation in Lakeland, Florida with local investors to build apartment communities using unusual methods, products and materials available for cost effectiveness for rental apartments. He was active in the Polk County and Highland County Builders Associations as well as the National Home Builders Association. He had a love for all sports and politics. He is survived by his wife, Elvena; daughter, Katie (Bryan) of Glen Allen, Va.; brother, John (Bonnie) of Pinehurst, N.C.; sister, Rachel Hilbert of Greensboro, N.C.; and nieces. Condolences to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com.
