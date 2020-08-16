Holland, Marlene Matthews

Marlene Matthews Holland, 92 of Axton, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Martinsville Sovah Health Hospital. She was born on March 16, 1928, in Rockingham County, N.C., to William Commodore Matthews and Cornelia Arthur Matthews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter; her husband, Irvin Douglas Holland; her twin sister, Carleen Barrow; other sisters, Lillian Thornton, Theresa Hobson, Cleo Boaz, Mildred Turner, and Dale Barrow; and a brother, Carl Matthews. She is survived by a daughter, Gloria Kirk (David) of Martinsville; a son, Dennis Holland (Sara) of Bassett; a granddaughter, Erika Kirk of Ashburn, Virginia; a sister, Barbara Matthews of Martinsville, and several nieces and nephews. Marlene was a secretary for Henry County Public Schools for many years working at Axton Elementary, Carver Middle School and Axton Middle School. After retirement, she worked for the Axton Rescue Squad and Hospice. She enjoyed going dancing with her partner Raymond Haley. She loved playing Rook, working in her yard and collecting antiques. A special thank you to Nancy Robertson, Brenda Boilings and Fred Martin who never missed weekly visits with Marlene. Also a special thank you to Dr. Isernia and all the Nurses and CNA's who helped take care of her, especially Sam Meehan who helped Marlene learn how to eat again after being on a feeding tube for over a year. A big thank you to David Kirk for all the behind the scenes paperwork he did and for all his support. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Holland family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
