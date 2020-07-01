Hoyer, Ann Marie

April 17, 1978 - June 26, 2020 Ann Marie Hoyer (nee Martin), 42, of Martinsville, Va. passed away suddenly on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Franklin County, Pa. Though the accident that claimed her life was a tragedy in the hearts of those who grieve, Marie now rejoices in the presence of Jesus. She was born on April 17, 1978 in Lynchburg, Va., the daughter of Gloria Ann Martin and the late Courtney Carroll Martin Jr. On October 14, 2006, she married Karl H. Hoyer, the love of her life, and pastor at Orchard Drive Baptist Church. They recently celebrated a renewal of vows ceremony which was a very meaningful occasion for them. Marie proudly celebrated her Jewish heritage. She held an engaging smile and never made a friend she didn't consider family. She was loyal to a fault with a heart for reconciliation and unity. Marie enjoyed research and was a discerning problem solver. Her penchant for detail and co-ordination led her to a career in office management within various medical practices. She loved movies, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks coffee. Her recent trip to India birthed a love for the people and a passion to return. A skilled vocalist and composer, Marie used music to speak to others and embraced worship music. She traveled often, loved people, and held an extraordinary gift for remembering the details of an individual's life that both endeared and enriched her relationships. She was a beloved wife and mother, and a dutiful daughter. A longtime resident of the area, Marie was employed at Sovah Health-Martinsville at the time of her death. She was active in the congregations of Orchard Drive Baptist Church and New Day Church. In addition to her husband and mother, Marie is survived by her young daughters, Eliorah Ariel Hoyer and Lielle Rose Hoyer; and her brother, Courtney Carroll Martin III, all of Martinsville; along with several aunts, uncle, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, her grandparents and her special stepfather, Kenneth George Vickers. Friends and family are invited to call at McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville, Va. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. followed by the funeral on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Pastors Chad and Melodie Hall will officiate. A private burial for friends and family will be conducted by Rabbi Joanne Howard at the Ohev Zion Cemetery in Ridgeway. A dinner will follow at Orchard Drive Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Orchard Drive Baptist Church Foreign Missions. To leave online condolences, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
