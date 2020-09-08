Hubbard, Linda Agee

Linda Agee Hubbard, 72, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Mulberry Creek Nursing Center. She was born on July 27, 1948, in Martinsville, to the late Grover Agee and the late Gladys Marie Craig. She was a member of Thomasson Heights Baptist Church and had been employed by K-Mart for 13 years. Mrs. Hubbard is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Emerson (Lee) and Kathy Bousman; brother, Billy Agee (Doris); grandchildren, Chris Bousman, Ashley Witcher, Mike Emerson, Brittany Hubbard, Amber Roberts, Bridget Rigney, and Tiffany Rigney; and 10 great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jeff Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 12:30 p.m. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.