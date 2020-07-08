Hylton, Perry Douglas

Hylton, Perry Douglas

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Perry Douglas Hylton, 63, of Kennedy, Minn., formerly of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Perry Hylton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News