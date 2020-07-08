Hylton, Perry Douglas

Perry Douglas Hylton, 63, of Kennedy, Minn., formerly of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home.
