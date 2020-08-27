Isley, Wendolyn Irene Chitwood

Wendolyn Irene Chitwood Isley, 92, of Ridgeway, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1928, to Frank Roosevelt Chitwood and Hattie Irene Lovell Chitwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ray Isley; two infant brothers; and her and Ray's Jack Russell Terrier, Holly Girl. She is survived by her sons, Steve Isley (Carolyn) and Barry Isley (Bonnie); sister, Betty Jane Aldridge; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. Mrs. Isley was a long time member of Starling Avenue Baptist Church. She and her husband loved traveling throughout the United States and she loved music. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park. Pastor Gary Hughes will officiate and will be assisted by the Reverend Lewis Harris. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Martinsville Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
