Jamison, Meredith Ray

March 3, 1956 - July 20, 2020 Meredith Ray Jamison, 64, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 3, 1956 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Narvie Snyder Jamison and William Lee Jamison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob, Danny, and Roger Jamison. Ray was a member of AMVETS. He enjoyed fishing, riding around in the country, and metal detecting. He is survived by his brothers, George Jamison (Patsy), Roy Jamison (Cindy), and Kenneth Beeson (Margaret); sister, Marie Elliott (Jim); and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Jamison family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

Service information

Jul 24
Memorial
Friday, July 24, 2020
2:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
P.O. Box 5501
Martinsville, VA 24115
