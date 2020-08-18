Johnson, Delores Griffin

Delores Griffin Johnson, 70, of Spencer, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1950, in Martinsville, to the late Lloyd Acres Griffin and Rosa Martin Griffin. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Layman (John); son, Brian DeShazo (Kandy), and six grandchildren. Delores worked for BB&T for over 40 years as the area operations manager A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home, with Pastor Ronnie Gibson officiating. Interment to follow in Nettle Ridge Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Nettle Ridge Church, 70 Nettle Ridge Loop, Stuart, VA 24171, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 3907, Martinsville, VA 24112 Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
