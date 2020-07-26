Jones, Dorothy Setzer

Dorothy Evelyn Setzer Jones, of Collinsville, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at SOVAH-Martinsville. She was born September 21, 1933, in Henry County to Thomas Braken Setzer Sr. and Mamie Evelyn DeLancey Setzer. She attended John D. Bassett High School and graduated as class salutatorian in 1951. She was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church of Collinsville for many years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Dave Jones, and brother, Thomas Braken Setzer Jr. Surviving are two daughters, Rhonda Casey (Denny) of Martinsville and Diane Scearce (Phil) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; four grandchildren, James Knighton (Odalys) of Sunnyvale, California, Joe Scearce (Alexandra Tacea) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Anna Scearce of McMinnville, Tennessee, and Weill Casey of Jacksonville, Florida. Although the family will not be present, there will be a viewing on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Funeral services will be private, but will be recorded and posted on www.norrisfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave, Collinsville, VA 24078, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
