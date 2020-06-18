Joyce, Troy Elgin

Mr. Troy Elgin Joyce, age 77, of Bassett, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Sovah Health in Martinsville. He was born on December 29, 1942, to the late Rufus and Sadie Ratliff Joyce. Troy had served in the National Guard and was a motorcycle enthusiast who logged close to 750,000 miles across the Southeastern U.S. Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Glenn Joyce, Darrell and Judy Joyce; extended family member, Marcie Martin; seven grandchildren, Savanna Joyce, Craig Joyce, Benjamin Joyce, Hudson Martin, Kaiden Martin, Megan Price, Megan Whitlow; three great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Billy Stone. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (Covid-19), a memorial service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with the Rev. Rick Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058, or to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 4432 Pleasant View Dr., Patrick Springs, VA 24133, Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.