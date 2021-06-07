Kathy Foster, organizer of 'Old Dawgs,' passes away on family trip

Kathy Foster, who is credited with bringing people together in a variety of ways – including through her cakes – has died.

Foster passed away Friday evening while on a family visit in Charlotte, N.C., report friends who heard the news Saturday morning.

“Kathy was the main force behind the creation of the Old Dawgs of Cleveland Avenue reunion of the former Martinsville High School on Cleveland Avenue in 2002 and continued to spearhead the annual event over the years,” said Nelson Smith, who was part of the committee that organized the activities.

Foster coordinated the reunions for every five years “and was planning an awesome one for this October,” said Myra Stegall, where MHS Class of 1965 classmate. “She just gave of herself until she was exhausted with anything she did.”

Foster also was involved with a charity food service, Stegall said.

She created the Wesley Senior Theatre Troupe, which ran for several years, in 2010. It was open to actors at least 50 years old.

Theatrical performances benefit older people both mentally and physically, she said. “It keeps your m ind active and keeps you up and going instead of sitting at home doing nothing,” she told the Bulletin in 2013.