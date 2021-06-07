Kathy Foster, organizer of 'Old Dawgs,' passes away on family trip

Kathy Foster, who is credited with bringing people together in a variety of ways – including through her cakes – has died.
Foster passed away Friday evening while on a family visit in Charlotte, N.C., report friends who heard the news Saturday morning.
“Kathy was the main force behind the creation of the Old Dawgs of Cleveland Avenue reunion of the former Martinsville High School on Cleveland Avenue in 2002 and continued to spearhead the annual event over the years,” said Nelson Smith, who was part of the committee that organized the activities.
Foster coordinated the reunions for every five years “and was planning an awesome one for this October,” said Myra Stegall, where MHS Class of 1965 classmate. “She just gave of herself until she was exhausted with anything she did.”
Foster also was involved with a charity food service, Stegall said.
She created the Wesley Senior Theatre Troupe, which ran for several years, in 2010. It was open to actors at least 50 years old.
Theatrical performances benefit older people both mentally and physically, she said. “It keeps your m ind active and keeps you up and going instead of sitting at home doing nothing,” she told the Bulletin in 2013.
“Smith and I had so much fun doing Wesley Senior Theater with Kathy!” said Gael Chaney. “She was talented, creative, funny and kind, and someone turned a bunch of amateurs into an acting company.”
“She had lots of energy, and made it so much fun,” said Wes George. It was really cool working with a bunch of folks my own age. As you get older, the type of acting parts available, as an amateur, become fewer in number. Kathy gave we ‘more mature’ actors a venue where we could exercise our talents.”
Foster’s involvement with theater ran deep, including being an active member of the Piedmont Playmakers, which used to be a group in partnership with Piedmont Arts Association.
“She was a sweet lady and could make beautiful cakes,” George said.
Foster worked making cakes in the deli at the Food Lion in Ridgeway, he said, and she also worked in the the medical profession.
Chaney said her mother’s funeral was on her nephew’s birthday, “and Kathy made him a birthday cake and brought it over to our house as a gift. That was so thoughtful and sweet of her, and of course it was beautiful and delicious, too.”
Foster’s husband, David Rice, was a retired coach and physical education teacher from California who died in 2017 at the age of 82. She had three sons, Bryan, Thomas and James.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com