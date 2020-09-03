Kidd, Gavin Tyler

February 16, 2004 - August 27, 2020 Gavin Tyler Kidd, 16, of Ridgeway, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Martinsville on February 16, 2004, to David Kidd and Rebecca Jinright Kidd. He was a Junior at Magna Vista High School and had been an honor student every year since starting school. He was part of the Warrior Tech program. A NASA enthusiast with future plans to pursue a career in video game design or cyber security. Gavin had the biggest heart, always looking out for others. He was his mom's protector and strives to make his daddy proud. Gavin not only was loved by his family but also by his teachers, coworkers, friends, and community. Your life would be forever changed once you met Gavin. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Ethan Price; grandparents, Sally Jinright (Thomas Johnson), Michael Jinright, Lynn Martin and Carlos Martin; great grandmother, Betty Jinright and his girlfriend, Hannah Dix. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral service will be held Friday morning at 11 a.m., in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Kidd family.
