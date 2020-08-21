 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kimball, Patricia ¿Trish¿ McArthur

Kimball, Patricia ¿Trish¿ McArthur

Only $5 for 5 months
Kimball, Patricia ¿Trish¿ McArthur

Patricia "Trish" McArthur Kimball Patricia "Trish" McArthur Kimball, 51, of York, S.C., passed away on Saturday August 15, 2020, at her home. Trish was born in Martinsville, Virginia, January 13, 1969. She attended Patrick County High School. She was employed by Pitt Stop BBQ in Lake Wylie, S.C. Trish is survived by her husband, Richard Scott Kimball; her two sons, Zachary Wayne Hudson of Spencer, Va., and John Allen Trent of Linden, N.C.; brother, Junior Childress of Patrick Springs, Va.; sister, Shirley Shupe of Hillsville, Va.; her parents, John and Betty McArthur of Patrick Springs, Va.; and three grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, S.C. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Rd., Patrick Springs, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Kimball as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert