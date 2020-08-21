Patricia "Trish" McArthur Kimball Patricia "Trish" McArthur Kimball, 51, of York, S.C., passed away on Saturday August 15, 2020, at her home. Trish was born in Martinsville, Virginia, January 13, 1969. She attended Patrick County High School. She was employed by Pitt Stop BBQ in Lake Wylie, S.C. Trish is survived by her husband, Richard Scott Kimball; her two sons, Zachary Wayne Hudson of Spencer, Va., and John Allen Trent of Linden, N.C.; brother, Junior Childress of Patrick Springs, Va.; sister, Shirley Shupe of Hillsville, Va.; her parents, John and Betty McArthur of Patrick Springs, Va.; and three grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, S.C. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Rd., Patrick Springs, Va.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.