Knight Jr., Curtis B.

Curtis B. Knight Jr., 92, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Penn Nursing Center in Reidsville, N.C. Curtis was born on January 29, 1928, in Henry County, Va., to the late Curtis B. Knight Sr. and Callie MacMillan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, J.T. As a young man, Curtis served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. After his military time, he worked in construction with Lester Construction Company and developed a specialty heating and air conditioning systems. For over 50 years, he worked for local HVAC companies and also operated his own HVAC company. As a member of Fontaine Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Bassett, Curtis served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. Curtis is survived by his wife, Lib; daughter, Sheila and her husband, David; grandchildren, Stephanie and her husband, Frank, Donna and her husband, Stephen, and Andrew; great-grandson, Cooper; brother-in-law, Henry and his wife, Donna; sister-in-law, Helen; and many wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel, with Pastor Greg Sexton officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Knight family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.