Koger, Ruth Ann Smith

Mrs. Ruth Ann Smith Koger, age 94, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, after a decline in health. Mrs. Koger was born on June 25, 1926 in Henry County, Va. to the late George Smith and the late Pearl Redd Smith. She was also predeceased by her husband, James Elbert Koger; a daughter, Shirley Glenn; and a son, Elbert Delano Koger. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church. Mrs. Koger is survived by five daughters, Verna Zapata (Francisco), Robin Koger (Robert Lee Glenn), Debra Koger, Nancy Koger, Lisa Jewett (Gregg); one son, Michael Koger (Lois); a daughter-in-law, Jantje Koger; a sister-in-law, Virginia Koger; eighteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren; host of nieces, nephews and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Carver Memorial Gardens. At other times the family will receive friends at the residence of her daughter, Verna Zapata. Public viewing will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily thru Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, Mask and Social Distancing will be observed. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Koger Family.
