Lavinder, Carl Ray

March 2, 1943 - July 20, 2020 Carl Ray Lavinder, 78, of Martinsville, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at UNC Medical Center, Chapel Hill, N.C. Carl was born in Bassett, Va. on March 2, 1942, to the late Viola T. and Taylor F. Lavinder. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Linda S. Lavinder; as well as his daughter, Lisa L. Heyman (James) and son, Carl Scott Lavinder (Peggy). Carl absolutely adored his five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Clyde D. Lavinder (Charlotte). He is survived by his brothers, Larry F. Lavinder (Becky) and the Revered G. Lynwood Lavinder (Roslyn). As a faithful member for 40 years of Fort Trial Baptist Church, Carl served in multiple ways, most proudly as a Deacon. He could always be counted on to serve his church family who he dearly loved. An electrician by trade, Carl retired from DuPont after 37 years of service, a career which allowed him to make countless and lifelong friends. He was very active in organizing a yearly gathering of DuPont "controlled equipment" retirees to ensure everyone could stay close. Carl's desire to help others within the community led him to a new career in maintenance at Blue Ridge Manor for several years. After his "second" retirement, Carl took on his most important and meaningful job, ensuring the health, safety and care of his loving wife, Linda. People and fellowship were extremely important to Carl, the family will always remember how he never met a stranger and possessed a true love and compassion for his fellow man. The best possible husband, father, son, neighbor and friend anyone could have, Carl will be missed by so many. We are providing multiple ways to ensure everyone stays safe in celebration of Carl's life. The family asks that everyone please wear a mask or face covering during both the visitation and service. The family is offering the attendees the option to join the service in the sanctuary or from the comfort of their vehicle (radio) in the church parking lot. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside, Drive, Bassett, Va. from 6 until 8 p.m. A service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, Va. with Dr. Joey McNeill officiating. Immediately following the service, the burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, Martinsville, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.mckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Fort Trial Baptist Church in his memory.
