Lawson, Ervin Leon

Ervin Leon Lawson, 78, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on July 19, 2020, at his home. Ervin was born on April 28, 1942, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late Erby and Jatha Dickerson Lawson. Ervin worked at Roselawn Burial Park for many years. In 1978, he founded Lawson Vault Service with his son, Darrel, which they owned and operated together. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Martinsville High School. In addition to his parents, Ervin was preceded in death by his son, Michael Ervin Lawson; and brothers, Joe Lawson and William "Bill" Belton. Ervin is survived by his wife, Carolyn Williams Lawson; son, Darrel Lawson (Becky); brothers, John Henry Lawson and Gene Lawson; grandchildren, Jatha Lawson, Courtney Lawson (Tyler), and Victoria Bowles (Jacob); step grandchild, Britney Meeks (Brad); and great-grandchildren, Coleman Parcell, Aynzlea Parcell, Levi Bowles, and one more soon to be. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park with the Rev. J. D. Harmon officiating. A visitation will be held 30 minutes prior at the graveside. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice for their care during Ervin's illness. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
