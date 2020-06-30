Mackenhimer, Mary Louise

June 25, 2020 Mary Louise Mackenhimer of Rocky Mount, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2020. She was retired from Stanley Furniture at the age of 65. She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Bonnie M. Wade; one son, James Henry Mackenhimer Jr.; four grandchildren, five sisters, five brothers, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Professional Service Entrusted to Stanfield Mortuuary Service, 2491 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Mackenhimer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
