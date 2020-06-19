Martin, Adrianne Ruth

November 7, 1982 - June 15, 2020 Adrianne Ruth Martin, 37, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1982, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona to Terry J. Eggleston and biological mother, Rebecca Galito. Ms. Martin worked as a student financial/local funds accountant at Patrick Henry Community College and was also co-owner of In-Bloom Flowers. She was a member of Chatham Heights Christian Church. She is survived by her parents, Terry J. Eggleston and Lisa Burnett Eggleston of Brandenburg, Ky.; her biological mother, Rebecca Galito of Kalamazoo, Mich; daughter, Kailey Marie Martin, son, Keaton Michael Martin, and their father, Brandon Martin all of Collinsville, Va.; brother, Robert Eggleston and wife, Shelby of Fairfield, Calif.; stepsister, Theresa Milavec and husband, Oscar Vela of Alexandria, Va.; and nephews, Travis James Eggleston, Ryker Matthis Eggleston, and Alexander Gregorio Vela. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Dean Ashby officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation fund has been set up with Fidelity Bank in support of Ms. Martin's children. Donations may be sent to Fidelity Bank, ATTN: Adrianne Martin Memorial Fund, 231 E Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Eggleston/Martin family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.