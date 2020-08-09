Martin, Cindera Gilbert

Cindera Gilbert Martin, 68, of Martinsville, transitioned into her new body for her new home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. She was born in Henry County, Virginia on November 18, 1951 to the late John Henry Gilbert Sr. and Sallie Jane Turner Gilbert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John (June) Henry Gilbert Jr. and Jesse (Boot) Gilbert. She attended Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she was an active member who sang with the choir. In Cindera's spare time she loved to play the piano. Cindera worked for the Martinsville Police Department in records for 20 years and enjoyed spending her time volunteering for many organizations. She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Jesse Maurice (Natalie) DeShazo; one daughter, Tiwianna Arlene (Kenny) Hairston; five grandchildren, Darius Lane, Fadre Dillard, Kendra Hairston, Levi DeShazo and Stella DeShazo; five sisters, Christine Manns, Dorothy Stanley, Betty Mattox, Linda (Roger) Paceand Diana Johnson; four brothers, Chester (Betty) Gilbert, Isreal Gilbert, Gerado Gilbert and Donnell Gilbert; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may stop by the funeral home on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. to pay their respects and sign the register book. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Refuge Temple Holiness Church. Burial will follow in the Carver Memorial Gardens. Due do the Covid-19 pandemic, you are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing according to the governor's requirements. Friends may visit www.bassettfuneralservice to leave messages of comfort for the family. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Martin family.
