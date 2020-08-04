Martin, Levonia Estelle

April 17, 1931 - July 31, 2020 Pastor Levonia Estelle Martin, 89, of 1637 Dees Rd., Axton, Va., departed this life on Friday, July 31, 2020, AT a private nursing home. Mrs. Martin was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on April 7, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Carter and late Ophelia Fuller Carter. She attended Pittsylvania County Public Schools, and worked for Hooker Furniture in Martinsville, Va. for 33 years until she retired. She was the pastor of New Jerusalem Pentecostal Holiness Church in Horsepasture, Va. for 34 years, and was the co-founder of Ebenezer Holiness Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Elgin Martin; three sisters, Roberta Law, Izetta Jefferson Law, and Gertrude Hairston; four brothers, Leonard Carter, Clarence Carter, Sam Carter, Tom Carter; and two grandchildren, Cherrion Andrews and Rewa Andrews. She is survived by her three daughters, Doris Andrews of Carteret, N.J., Linda Martin of Axton, Va., Clarissa Woody (Herman) of Martinsville, Va.; and four grandchildren, Daryl Martin, Tammie Millner, Carlisa Galloway, and Lamont Andrews. Funeral Services for Mrs. Martin will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Reach Out Apostolic Church in Axton, Va., followed by a burial at Sharon Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
