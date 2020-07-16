Martin, Luevinia Mae Moyer

October 26, 1929 - July 14, 2020 Luevinia Mae Moyer Martin, 90, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home. She was born in Henry County on October 26, 1929, to the late Bud Moyer and the late Rosie Martin Moyer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Conel S. Martin Sr.; daughter, Rothner J. Martin; son-in-law, Kenny Akridge; brothers and sisters, Joe Moyer, Bud Moyer, Richard Moyer, Posey Moyer, Lawrence Moyer, Eunice Wilson, Peggy Armstrong, Rosie Brown, Alberta Moyer and Clarence Wilson. She was a member of the House of Purpose and was baptized at an early age at Waterway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ. She is survived by five children, Dinah Wimbush (George), Connetta Akridge, Conel Martin Jr. (Fernanda), Roxie Carnegie (Dale) and Trevia Hodges (Herman); 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; caregiver, Ann Gilbert; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. with Pastor CJ Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Carver Memorial Gardens. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Martin family.
