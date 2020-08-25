Martin, Mary Noel

April 6, 1945 - August 22, 2020 Mary Noel Martin, 75, of 64 Linda Drive Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1945, to the late Willie A. Noel and the late Sally K. Moyer Noel. She was also preceded in death by her only brother, Andrew "Shorty" F. Noel on July 21, 2020. Mary became a baptized member of New Light Baptist Church located in Ridgeway, Va., in 1970. While at New Light she was a member of the Senior Choir, Culinary Committee and a Youth Sunday School Teacher as well as the Youth Choir Director. In 1997 Mary moved her membership to Rising Star Baptist Church in Eden, N.C. where she became a member of the Senior Choir and Adult Sunday School. She was also a dedicated member of the Culinary Committee for several years. She was a 1964 graduate of George Washington Carver High School. She loved her family and had a special love for her grandchildren. She enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She also had pleasure in cooking for her family. She is survived by her husband, Thomas H. Martin of the home; three daughters, Wilhelmina H. Hairston (Grant) of Martinsville, Va., La-Tonia M. Martin of the home, and Delfonte' M. Duncan (Nathaniel) of Kernersville, N.C.; a son, Jaran A. Martin (Katrinea) of Rocky Mount, Va.; six grandchildren, Jacole and Jamina Hairston of Martinsville, Va., Jaemaya Fulton of Kernersville, N.C., Jayron Smith, and Jace and Jaylen Martin of Rocky Mount, Va.; one uncle, Gerald Noel of Rocky Mount, Va.; and two sisters-in-law, Helen M. Noel and Emma L. Martin. Her nieces also held a special place in her heart including other relatives and friends.
