Millner, Jeanette Richardson

Mrs. Jeanette Richardson Millner was born on August 27, 1942, at the Kate Bitting Reynolds Memorial Hospital, in Winston-Salem, to the late Mrs. Margaret Thompson Richardson and the late Bishop James Collins Richardson Sr. Mrs. Millner departed this life Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020, at the Novant Forsyth Medical Center, in Winston-Salem, from organ failure due to sepsis, after being diagnosed with pneumonia several weeks earlier. Mrs. Millner was raised in Martinsville, where her father pastored the Mt. Sinai Apostle Church. The eldest of three children, Mrs. Millner was a trained musician, who played the piano and organ for her father for several choirs and church activities. In accords with traditional Apostolic Pentecostal teaching, as a child Mrs. Millner was baptized in water in the name of Jesus, and she received the baptism of the Holy Spirit. Mrs. Millner received her secondary education at the Albert Harris School in Martinsville and graduated in 1960. She attended the Winston-Salem State University and graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. In 1979, she earned a Master of Science degree in educational media from the North Carolina A&T State University. Further, she studied library science at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and Christian studies at Vintage Bible College. On June 7, 1969, Mrs. Millner was married to the late Elder Harry Edward Millner, who was a member of the Mt. Sinai Church. To this union was born two children, a daughter, Margaret Elmira Millner, and a son, Marlon Millner. They were together 46 years before his death in 2015. Mrs. Millner had a varied career in education, as an elementary and junior high school teacher in Martinsville, Va., Reidsville, N.C., and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County public school districts; as a substitute teacher in many school districts; as a librarian at schools such Wake Forest University and W.L. Bonner College of Columbia, S.C.; and as an early childhood education professional at centers in Kimberley Park, Happy Hill Gardens and later, Christ Rescue Temple Church Daycare, all of Winston-Salem. Mrs. Millner was an active participant in her community, often recalling her brief participation in the local Civil Rights Movement in Winston-Salem and Martinsville, under the leadership of her father and other clergy, while in college. Later, her husband would pastor the St. John Apostle Church, which her father started when she was in college. At St. John, she was an organist, Sunday School teacher, youth leader, and longtime church van driver. She was a lifelong member of the Apostle Church of Christ in God, and the church mother of the Destiny Temple Church a new congregation at the former St. John pastored by the Elder James E. Hayes at the time of her passing. She was active with the Liberty East Redevelopment Inc. and served with a local coalition for drug and alcohol abuse prevention. She was a longtime ally of Mrs. Naomi Jones, and of the late Mayor Pro Tempore and Councilwoman Mrs. Vivian H. Burke. She volunteered with Total Christian Television in the Piedmont Triad and was active with the WSSU National Alumni Association. Mrs. Millner was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter-in-law, Mrs. Diana Aubourg Millner. She leaves to mourn her death, but celebrate her life a son, Marlon Millner of Evanston, Ill.; a daughter, Margaret Elmira Millner (whereabouts unknown); a sister, Mrs. Mary Ann Richardson Mason; and a brother, the Bishop James Richardson Jr., of Martinsville; a brother-in-law, Mr. Toney Lee Millner Jr., and a sister-in-law, Ms. Judy Millner of Martinsville; three grandchildren, Ruth Naomi Millner of Atlanta, Ga., and Edouard Josef Millner and Immaculee Jeanette Millner of Evanston; a close former son-in-law, Mr. Eugene Bowser of High Point; a caregiver, Ms. Resa Williams of Winston-Salem; and a host of relatives and friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and public health restrictions, there are two viewing opportunities for the general public. Mrs. Millner will be available for public viewing on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 12 until 6 p.m., at the Hooper Funeral Home at 1415 East 14th Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She will available for only public viewing on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9 until 11:30 a.m., at the Mt. Sinai Apostle Church, 7 Peters Street, Martinsville, Virginia. Interment will be in Martinsville at Carver Memorial Gardens. All condolences may be sent to The Apostle Church of Christ in God, Attn: Marlon Millner, P.O. Box 928, Martinsville, Va. 24114-0928; FAX: 276-632-7650; or EMAIL: sinai4819@comcast.net. In lieu of flowers, the family requests support, which may be provided by visiting www.rememberingjeanetterichardsonmillner.net. Online expressions may be submitted there as well. The family wishes to thank all healthcare professionals who provided care for Mrs. Millner; the Christ Rescue Temple Apostolic Church and the Mt. Sinai Apostle Church for their hospitality; and Hooper Funeral Home for their services. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net
