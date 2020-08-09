Mills, Dorothy "Dot" Clark

Dorothy "Dot" Clark Mills, 93, of Spencer, Va., went to her heavenly home on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Sovah Health in Martinsville, Va. She was born on May 31, 1927 in Patrick County to the late Allie Biggs Clark and Bud Clark. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert C Mills; four sisters, Annie Sue Hawks, Della Hawks, Mae Martin, Martha Hutchens; five brothers, Josie "Joe", Clarence, Dallas, Marion and George Clark. She retired from Tultex (formerly Sale Knitting of Martinsville, Va.) with thirty eight years of service. She was a lifetime member of Concord United Methodist Church serving in many positions. Surviving are two daughters, Gloria Faye Stowe of Spencer, Va., Margaret Vernon (Larry) of Stuart, Va.; four grandchildren, Kim Hylton (Len) of Spencer, Va., Ricky Vernon (Christie) Stuart, Va., Rodney Stowe (Michelle) of Spencer, Va., Lisa Brown (Junior) of Spencer, Va.; six great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; three step great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Kathy Daniels; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services in Stuart with Pastor Keith Vernon, Pastor Ronnie Gibson and Dustin Hylton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services Chapel and other times at the home. Family and friends may come by Norris Funeral on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Burial will be at Concord United Methodist Church cemetery. Due to covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church c/o Karen Coleman 1435 Concord Church Road Stuart, VA 24171. Norris funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Mills family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.