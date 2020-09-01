Rebecca Shively "Becky" Minter Rebecca Shively "Becky" Minter, 77, of Axton, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her home. All services will be private.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Rebecca Shively "Becky" Minter Rebecca Shively "Becky" Minter, 77, of Axton, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her home. All services will be private.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.