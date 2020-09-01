 Skip to main content
Minter, Rebecca Shively ¿Becky¿

Rebecca Shively "Becky" Minter Rebecca Shively "Becky" Minter, 77, of Axton, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her home. All services will be private.

