Moore, Earnest Junior

Earnest Junior Moore, age 89, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Earnest was born on June 5, 1931 in Henry County, Va. to the late Nick Moore and Sallie Hankins Moore, as well as his brother William "Moose" Moore, Betty Gillispie, and Ruby Gilly. He is survived by his wife, Fay Collins Moore; son, David Earnest Moore and Frances H. Moore of Martinsville, Va.; daughter, Barbara Moore Sowder and Bill of Speedwell, Tenn.; grandchildren, Hunter David Moore (Dr. Nicki Bonino) of Charlottesville, Va., Dr. Stacey Moore Clifton and Shane of Blacksburg, Va., Christy Sowder Haworth and Allen of Abington, Va.; great-grandchildren, Ashton Moore and Chloe Moore of Charlottesville, Va., and Emily Haworth of Abington, Va.; as well as several nieces and nephews. Earnest was a veteran of the United States Army in the Korea War. He was a Lifetime member of VFW, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and American Legion. He was a member of Woodmen of the World, and a Lifetime member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, as well as a charter member of the Rangeley Ruritan Club. Friends are welcome to visit Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. to sign the register book between the hours of 12 to 5 p.m. A graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rangeley Ruritan Scholarship Fund, PO Box 345, Fieldale, VA 24089.
