Moore, Morris Everett

Morris Everett Moore, 85, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 4, 1935, in Saltville, Va., to the late Stella Smith Moore and Dewey Lee Moore. He loved his hometown and enjoyed sharing stories of growing up there. Morris worked at E.I. DuPont for 30 years where he made lasting friendships. "Mo" enjoyed sharing humorous stories about 'the plant' any time he was with his work friends. After retirement, he pursued his life-long hobby as a model train enthusiast - no one left his home without a visit to his impressive train room. He loved to just go - family trips to the beach, weekends at The Homestead, local day trips, and motorcycle rides, he was always ready to travel, especially if it involved food. He loved the Lord. Morris served as an elder of Rich Acres Christian Church for nearly 50 years, and greeted everyone with a sweet smile and a welcome - he loved his church family. Morris is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jacqueline Sword Moore of the home. He is beloved by his children, Kim Myers (Tim) of Ridgeway, Va., Suzy Ginter (Greg) of Panama City, Fla., and David Moore (Vanessa) of Salem, Va. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren, Mark Myers (Tiffany), Amanda Myers Compton (Chris), Dustin Ginter (Sarah), Lora Ginter, Chase Ginter, and Zachary Moore; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Caleb, Hannah, Samuel, and Caden Myers, and Jackson Compton. He is survived by his youngest brother, Ronald Moore of Collinsville, Va., and nieces and nephews he treasured. He was preceded in death by sisters ,Memelee Jones and Genevieve Callen, and brothers, Marvin, Shannon, and Thomas Moore. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Rich Acres Christian Church with Pastor Tim Hunt officiating. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow the funeral at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Moore family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
