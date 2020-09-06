Moore, Wilma Oliver

December 17, 1921 - August 30, 2020 Wilma Oliver Moore, 98, departed this life at her residence on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born in Ridgeway, Va. on December 17, 1921, to Nora Grindstaff Oliver and Rufus Marion Oliver. Mother was preceded in death by her parents, our loving father, her stepfather, Walter Bowles; her brothers, Thomas, Billy and Vance Oliver; her sisters, Zella Holt and Judy Bowles; a granddaughter, Ashlie Moore; and a son-in-law, Bob Wilson. After the death of her father in 1933 her family moved to the Snow Creek Community in Franklin County, Va. In 1944 she married Edward G. Moore of Benson, N.C. and in 1948 they moved to Martinsville. Mother was employed by E.I. DuPont for 31 years and was a longtime member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a nurturing mother and our home was always open to family, friends and neighbors alike. She is survived by a brother, Kelvin Bowles (Jane) of Smith Mountain Lake, Va.; her four children, Colonel (Ret) Edward G. Moore Jr. (Gloria) of Rancho Viejo, Texas, E. Laverne Moore (Charlie) of Kennesaw, Ga., Donna Wilson of Glasgow, Va., and Ray Moore of Canton, Ga. She leaves five beloved grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Ebony Anderson who gave joy to and provided such great care for mother during her last years. Due to the COVID-19 threat, there will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor Tim Gearheart officiating. A brief viewing will precede at Norris Funeral Services at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The family asks that all wear a facial covering and remember social distancing for everyone's protection. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville is serving the Moore Family. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Draper family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.