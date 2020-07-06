Moyer, Lula Ann

Mrs. Lula Ann Moyer, 68, of 189 Cardinal Road, Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. She was born on May 5, 1952, a daughter of the late Joe Willie and Clara Tinsley Moyer. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens with Dr. Thurman O. Echols Jr., officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. and will be at the home at other times. In accordance with CDC guidelines face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
