Opal "Bobbie" Poff Mullis Opal "Bobbie" Poff Mullis, 80, of Bassett, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was born in McDowell County, West Virginia, on June 15, 1940, to the late James Earn Church and the late Goldie McFearson Church. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Daniel Poff; her husband, Colbert Wayne Mullis Sr.; brother, Jerry Mitchem and Bobby Mitchem; and sisters, Barbara Mitchem, Bonnie Mitchem, Shirley Mitchem, Ruth Southerland and Irene Spencer. Bobbie is survived by sons, Rodney Poff (Hazel) of Bassett, and Danny Poff (Karen) of Stuart; daughters, Jacqueline Foley (Buck) of Stuart, Kim Ledbetter of Bassett, Dianne Porter (Tommy Turner) of Sanville, and Cheryl Fields (Rob) of Sanville; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, James Church and Phillip Mitchem; sisters, Hazel Barlow and Phyllis Stone; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Daryl Martin Officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Mullis family.
