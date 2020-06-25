May 14, 1941 - June 19, 2020 Nancy Nash, from Ridgeway, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Martinsville Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Ralph Nash; her parents, Irene and George Joyce; and brother, Bill. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Nash. Nancy will always be remembered for her kind heart, her service to the community and beautiful singing voice that entertained people across our community. Nancy will be laid to rest at the Roselawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date at First United Methodist Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Nash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.