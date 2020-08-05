Niblett, William M.

March 28, 1943 - August 2, 2020 William M. Niblett, 77, of 76 Molly Cr, Martinsville, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Sovah Health, Martinsville, Va. He was born in Henry County, Va. on March 28, 1943, he was the son of the late Henry Niblett and the late Lelia Mae Swanson. He worked as a truck driver until his time for retirement. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Niblett. Mr. Niblett was survived by three sons, William Niblett of Virginia Beach, Va., Mark Niblett of Martinsville, Va., and Travis Pettie of Bealeton, Va.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Ruby Moyer and her husband, Nathaniel of Axton, Va., Dollie Waller and her husband Earl of Cascade, Va., and Ollie Clark of Cascade, Va. The family will be receiving friends at the home of Mark Niblett at 609 Greenway Rd, Martinsville, VA, 24112. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.
