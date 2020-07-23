Andrew F. "Shorty" Noel Andrew F. "Shorty" Noel, 72, of Carver Rd, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home with Dr. Thurman O. Echols Jr., Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC guidelines a face covering, and social distancing is required. Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, VA is serving the Noel family.
