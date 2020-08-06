Nofsinger, Geraldine "Gerry"

September 10, 1929 - August 3, 2020 Geraldine "Gerry" Nofsinger, 91, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Va. on September 10, 1929, to Otha Wade Ludwick and Ocie Lee Jones Ludwick. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Randolph Oliver Nofsinger and sister, Louella Ludwick Dodd Ramsey. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Harold Oliver Nofsinger; daughters, Nancy Karnes (Harry) of Roanoke, Va. and Cynthia Anne Morton Saunchegraw (Mike) of St. Louis, Mo.; sons, Harold Wesley Nofsinger (Patricia) of Lincolnton, N.C. and Michael Nofsinger (Julia) of King, N.C.; grandchildren, Michelle Lindamood (Bobby), Catherine Bowman (Tal), Michael Nofsinger, Matthew Nofsinger and John Nofsinger; and four great-grandchildren. In 1948 Gerry was employed with Kroger's Division Office in Roanoke, where she met her husband, Harold. She remained employed at Kroger until 1961, choosing then to focus on her growing family, church and friends. Gerry had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Roanoke from birth until 1975. She then became a member of First Baptist Church of Collinsville in 1975 until she began attending church services at King's Grant in 2018. She was also a member of the Eastern Star Hillcrest Chapter until 1975. Gerry was a very compassionate, caring and fun loving person. She was deeply involved with her children and grandchildren, and loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She was very loved, and will be missed by family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. A visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605 or online at donate.lovetotherescue.org. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
