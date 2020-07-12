O'Dell, Hassell Lee

Hassell Lee O'Dell, 83, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. He will lie in repose on Sunday, July 12, 2020, until 6 p.m. Mr. O'Dell was born November 8, 1936 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Harry Lee O'Dell and Cassie O'Dell. He was a retiree of Hooker Furniture. He is survived by his daughters, Sandra O'Dell Nowlin (Rahn) of Eden and Jenny O'Dell Williams (Brad) of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; son, Michael Ray O'Dell of Ridgeway, Va.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild; long-time partner, Barbara Ann Tuggle; and his little buddy, "Chi-Chi". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carroll O. Eggleston. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

