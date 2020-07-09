Parker, Kathryn Sabb

April 12, 1936 - July 1, 2020 Kathryn Sabb Parker, 84, of Washington, D.C. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Kathryn was born April 12, 1936 on Old Fort, N.C. to Charlie and Georgia Sabb. She was raised in Martinsville, Va., which she considered home. Kathryn went on to graduate from Hampton University and returned to Martinsville, Va., to work as a teacher for the Henry County School District until her retirement in 1989. Kathryn was always known for her sense of style and love of fashion. She not only had a love for family but was known as the family historian; we would sit and listen to her many stories regarding family and lineage. She loved to cook, entertain and travel with her husband, Tom. We will always remember and miss her yearly New Year's Day dinner where family and friends would come from miles around to spend the day eating and reminiscing. Kathryn is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Thomas Parker of Washington, D.C.; her brother, Henry Lytle Jr, of Ohio; and brother-in-law, Ronald Johnson of Washington, D.C. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Luther Elmore of Virginia, Carolyn Harvin of Maryland, Charles and Donna Lytle of Maryland, Cherrie and Roy Hall of Georgia, Ronald Johnson, 11 and Joanne Johnson of Maryland, Marcus Johnson of Washington, D.C., Jeanine Lytle of Ohio, and Suzanne Sabb and Michael Sabb of Virginia. Kathryn was preceded in death by her mother and father, Georgia and Charlie Sabb; her brother, Charles Sabb Jr.; mother-in-law, Edith Johnson; and nieces, Elizabeth (Dee Dee) Johnson and Sasha N. Irvin. She leaves behind a host of cousins, great nieces and nephews and friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the C.R.V Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home, 301 Fayette St., Martinsville, VA 24112. Burial will follow immediately after services at Carver Memorial Gardens, 2256 Carver Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.
