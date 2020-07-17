Patterson, Aaron Michael

March 2, 1992 - July 13, 2020 Aaron Michael Patterson, 28, of Greensboro, N.C. transitioned on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. He was born in Martinsville, Va. on March 2, 1992 a son of Angela Dickerson Norman and Andrew Patterson. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries with Elder Alan Preston, officiating. Burial will follow in the Dickerson Family Cemetery in Axton, Va. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home of his mother 1400 Rivermont Heights Road, Martinsville, Va. at other times. In accordance with CDC guidelines face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.